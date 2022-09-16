Left Menu

17.9 million voters to vote in Nov 20 polls in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:37 IST
17.9 million voters to vote in Nov 20 polls in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Over 17.9 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the general and provincial elections to be held in Nepal on November 20, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The Himalayan nation will hold the elections of the members of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20. Both the elections will be held in a single phase.

There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives in Nepal, and out of that 165 members are directly elected.

There will be 8.8 million women voters, 9.1 million men and 185 other voters in the November 20 election, the Election Commission said in a statement.

In Nepal, people above the age of 18 are eligible to cast a vote in the elections.

There will be 22,000 polling booths in 10,891 polling stations, according to the EC.

Nepal's ruling coalition government last month announced that the elections will be held on November 20 as proposed by the Election Commission.

The government was facing criticism for not declaring the election date even after the commission recommended a date.

The previous elections for the lower house and assemblies of the country's seven provinces were held in two phases on November 26 and December 7 in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said it has taken action against 1,23,624 candidates of the local polls held on May 13 for failing to submit the details of their election expenditure.

Candidates of local polls failing to submit expense details will be fined ranging from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 7,50,000, according to the Election Commission.

Nepal on May 13, 2022 held local level polls for 753 local bodies to elect 35,221 representatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022