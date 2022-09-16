Russia's Putin says West wants breakup of Russia, he invaded Ukraine to stop it
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:16 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of wanting to break up Russia, and said that he had sent Russia's armed forces into Ukraine in February in order to prevent this.
Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and discussing the war publicly for the first time since Ukraine routed Russian troops in the Kharkiv region last week, Putin threatened strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, and said: "We will see how (Ukraine's counteroffensive) ends."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
