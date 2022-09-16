Putin says he has yet to decide whether he'll attend G20 summit
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:34 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he had not yet decided whether to personally attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia in November.
However, Putin, speaking to reporters in Uzbekistan after a regional summit, said Russia would be represented at the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Indonesia
- Group of 20
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Uzbekistan
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian troops shelling route of IAEA mission, says head of Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region
Russian Defence Ministry says Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russian Defence Ministry says Ukrainian landing group near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is being destroyed - agencies
Russian authorities say Ukraine shelled border village, no injuries or damage
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source