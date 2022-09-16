Left Menu

Office of profit case: Jharkhand CM’s counsels seek copy of letter sent to Guv from EC

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens counsel has sought from the Election Commission a copy of its letter sent to Governor Ramesh Bais, carrying its opinion on the JMM leaders office of profit case, an official source said on Friday.Kindly furnish the copy of the Opinion at the earliest to enable our client to take necessary action in accordance with law, Sorens counsels said in the letter to the EC.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:37 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's counsel has sought from the Election Commission a copy of its letter sent to Governor Ramesh Bais, carrying its opinion on the JMM leader’s office of profit case, an official source said on Friday.

''Kindly furnish the copy of the Opinion at the earliest to enable our client to take necessary action in accordance with law,'' Soren's counsels said in the letter to the EC. Soren had called on Bais on Thursday and urged him to clear the confusion prevailing in the state for the last three weeks over his continuation as an MLA in view of the case. He had also sought from the governor a copy of the EC’s communication.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the EC sent its decision to the state Governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

