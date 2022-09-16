Assam repeals Gramdan, 'Bhoodan' acts

The Assam Assembly Friday repealed Assam Gramdan Act, 1961 and Assam Bhoodan Act, 1965, by passing The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to counter encroachment on donated lands in the state.

The BJP-led government went ahead and abolished the two historical acts amidst objections by opposition leaders in the House. However, the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, stated that all decisions and orders issued under the two repealed laws will continue to be in effect and ''shall not be called in question in any court''.

The Assam Gramdan Act and Assam Bhoodan Act ratified the donation of land by landowners following noted Gandhian Acharya Vinoba Bhave's famed Bhoodan Movement.

The Assam cabinet had on August 31 decided to amend the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, to counter ''unabated encroachment'' on over 10,897 bighas (more than 3,602 acres) of 'Bhoodan and Gramdan' lands across the state.

The new amendment bill has three new provisions. One of them states that all lands vested with the Assam State Gramdan Board will now be owned by the state government and those ''shall be free from all encumbrances''.

Another provision says that any person who voluntarily donates any land owned by him shall cease to pay the revenue assessed thereon and shall forfeit the status of land holder in respect of it. The donated land will be vested with the Assam government and be free from all encumbrances.

According to the third provision of the Bill, the rights and liabilities of the grantees under the Assam Gramdan Act and Assam Bhoodan Act shall not be affected and they will be deemed to be the 'land holder' or 'settlement holder' and 'other land holder' as the case may be.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and Diganta Barman of Congress said that repealing the two acts will be a ''disrespect'' to the Bhoodan Movement and Assam will attract a ''bad name'' in the country.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan expressing disagreement said all rights and interests of landowners who donated their lands are protected in the bill.

During the day the Assembly also passed The Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, The Assam Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, The Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill and The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

The Assam Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill, The Assam Aerial Ropeways Bill, The Assam Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and The Assam Municipal (Amendment) Bill were also passed by the House.

