Nearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse: poll

2-13 poll by Buenos Aires-based consultancy Management & Fit marks the highest level of economic pessimism in five years. Those who held a gloomier view about the future of the economy ticked up from about 59% in the pollster's July's survey.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST
Nearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse: poll
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Nearly 64% of Argentines fear the country's ailing economy will get even worse in the coming months, according to a survey published on Friday, against a backdrop of surging inflation and the weakening purchasing power of the peso currency. The Sept. 2-13 poll by Buenos Aires-based consultancy Management & Fit marks the highest level of economic pessimism in five years.

Those who held a gloomier view about the future of the economy ticked up from about 59% in the pollster's July's survey. The growing pessimism also extends to views of center-left President Alberto Fernandez, whose disapproval rating stood at 73%.

Asked who they will vote for in next year's presidential election, 60% of those surveyed said they will pick someone from the opposition, and only 29% said they plan to stick with a candidate from Fernandez's ruling Peronist-led coalition. Latin America's third-largest economy is in the midst of a prolonged economic and financial crisis, with an increasing poverty rate fueled by spiraling consumer prices that are expected to end the year up 95%, according to official estimates.

The economy is nevertheless seen growing 4% this year, but down from 10% growth in 2021. Economic growth is expected to slow to 2% next year, according to the 2023 budget draft. The Management & Fit survey showed that inflation, higher taxes and corruption are the country's main problems.

The survey was conducted by telephone nationwide among 2,200 participants aged 16 to 75 and has a margin of error of about 2%.

