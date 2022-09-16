Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: EPS takes on MK Stalin over power tariff hike, calls him "puppet CM"

Staging a protest against the hike in power tariffs in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami alleged that the MK Stalin family dominates the administration and he is a "puppet" chief minister.

ANI | Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:21 IST
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Staging a protest against the hike in power tariffs in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami alleged that the MK Stalin family dominates the administration and he is a "puppet" chief minister. Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, stated that the state needs one chief minister while it is being run by nearly four heads of the government.

Addressing the party workers during the protest, he said, "One State should have only one Chief Minister, but Tamil Nadu has around four of them with the Stalin family dominating the administration. Stalin just acts as a puppet chief minister." The AIADMK leader condemned the price hike of the power tariffs and said that the DMK government "has not done anything good" for the people of the state.

"DMK government didn't do any good things to the people of Tamil Nadu. AIADMK strongly condemns this price hike. One state should have only one CM whereas Tamil Nadu has around four Chief Ministers. The Stalin family dominates the administration and Stalin just acts as a puppet Chief Minister. Because of the EB price hike, people are struggling." The party is holding a statewide protest against the hike. The former ministers and party MLAs participated in the protest and demanded from the Stalin government to roll back the decision. (ANI)

