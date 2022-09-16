LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago A diplomatic tussle intensified on Friday after Chile's president put off accepting the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Santiago over the killing in the West Bank of a Palestinian teenager.

In response, Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned Chilean ambassador Jorge Carvajal for what it called a reprimand at a meeting where, it said, "Israel’s response will be made clear.” The dispute began on Thursday when Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola informed newly appointed Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli that Chilean President Gabriel Boric was postponing a meeting to accept his credentials until October.

El Salvador President Bukele says will run for reelection, in spite of prohibition SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has said he would run for reelection in an Independence Day speech, despite the country's constitution prohibiting presidents from staying in office more than one term.

Bukele's term is currently set to end in 2024. Lula's lead over Bolsonaro edges higher ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 12 points, a new poll showed, while the far-right leader seeking reelection has lost the pace against his leftist rival's edge ahead of the Oct. 2 vote. The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 45% voter support versus 33% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 45% and 34% respectively in the previous poll.

U.S. judge sentences Mexican cartel boss to life in prison MEXICO CITY - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez has been sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said.

Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of the Gulf Cartel and one of former Mexican President Felipe Calderon's most-wanted criminals during his clampdown on drugs. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Diane Craft)

