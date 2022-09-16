Left Menu

Video of dog on MP hospital bed goes viral; 'worrisome health system' says Cong

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:34 IST
Video of dog on MP hospital bed goes viral; 'worrisome health system' says Cong
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media on Friday, prompting the opposition Congress to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the ''worrisome health system'' in the state.

Ratlam Chief Medical and Health Offficer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare told PTI he was unaware of the incident as he was on leave.

In a tweet, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said dogs were getting sound sleep in the state under the BJP dispensation while patients were unable to get beds in hospitals.

The video is from a government hospital in Alot here, Saluja claimed.

''Worrisome health system'', Saluja tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022