Drug consumption in Kerala up, says CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the State has reported a 3-fold increase in the cases of consumption of narcotic drugs, hence the need to tackle the menace with people's participation assumes importance.

Presenting the trend of people getting addicted to the drugs, particularly youths, the Chief Minister said 4,650 cases were registered in 2020 and 5,334 in 2021.

In 2022, 16,986 cases have been reported so far, he told a press conference here.

In 2020, he said 5,674 people were arrested and in 2021 the number rose to 6,704 while in 2022, a total of 18,743 people were caught in drug cases.

This year, 1,364.49 kg of ganja, 7.7 kg of MDMA and 23.73 kg of hashish oil were seized by the agencies.

''We need to build a robust and foolproof defence system against the drug menace. A multi-pronged action-plan to make it possible is being launched on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day. The youth should join its front line. Every individual and every family should participate in it'', the Chief Minister said.

The government has said it would organise an anti-drug human chain on November 1. Awareness sessions would be held at public places like bus-stands. railway stations, libraries, and clubs, among others.

The district-level committees would be formed with the district panchayat president as the chairman and the district Collector as the convenor. The Ministers in charge of the respective districts would also take part in the meetings.

