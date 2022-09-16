Left Menu

India among 100 countries vote in UN to allow Ukraine's Zelenskyy to give virtual speech

It stresses that this will not set a precedent for future high-level assembly meetings.As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly was all virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:04 IST
India among 100 countries vote in UN to allow Ukraine's Zelenskyy to give virtual speech

Over 100 countries, including India, voted in favour of allowing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the high-level UN General Assembly session next week through a pre-recorded statement because of his need to deal with the war following Russia's invasion.

The 193-member General Assembly voted Friday on a decision to allow Zelenskyy to address world leaders at the high-level General Debate through a video statement. The decision was adopted with 101 votes in favour, seven against, including Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Syria and 19 abstentions.

India was among the 101 nations that voted in favour of the draft decision.

The document that was approved expresses concern that leaders of “peace-loving“ U.N. sovereign nations can't participate in person “for reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to their countries, or the need to discharge their national defense and security duties and functions.” The document permits Zelenskyy to submit a pre-recorded statement to be played in the General Assembly hall. It stresses that this will not set a precedent for future high-level assembly meetings.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly was all virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021. But this year the assembly decided that all speeches must be in person.

An amendment presented by Belarus to replace “Ukraine” with “any Member or Observer State facing the situation described above” was not adopted as it received only 23 votes in favor, 67 against and 27 abstentions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022