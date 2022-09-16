Left Menu

BJP chief JP Nadda to launch exhibition on PM Modi's 72nd birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Updated: 16-09-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:13 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

The announcements were made by party general secretary and MP Arun Singh who informed that the party would hold celebrations starting tomorrow till October 2. "There will be exhibitions throughout the country on the life and leadership of PM Modi. Party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the exhibition at BJP headquarter and a similar type of exhibition will be there in other states too," he said while addressing the media.

He said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'. "The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Singh added. The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives will be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

