Reports of mass graves in Ukraine are 'horrifying' -White House
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 23:23 IST
Reports of a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces are "horrifying," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
