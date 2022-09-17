Left Menu

South Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss climate change, energy transition with Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 00:21 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he wanted to discuss climate change and fears related to energy transition in his talk with U.S. President Joe Biden.

A U.S. official said earlier that Biden, from his side, will discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine with Ramaphosa, who has avoided condemning Russia, when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

