Rajasthan BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada'

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Friday the partys state unit will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modis birthday as Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2 during which the work of serving the needy will be undertaken.He said during the period, blood donation events, artificial limbs camps for differently-abled and other activities will be held.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-09-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 00:38 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Friday the party's state unit will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2 during which the work of serving the needy will be undertaken.

He said during the period, blood donation events, artificial limbs camps for differently-abled and other activities will be held. Cow vaccination camps to prevent the animals from lumpy skin disease will also be organised, Poonia said. Modi's birthday falls on Saturday (September 17).

