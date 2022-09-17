Amit Shah greets PM Modi on birthday

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and said he is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for everyone.Modi, Indias 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 at Vadnagar in Gujarat.I wish Prime Minister narendramodi a very happy birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and said he is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for everyone.

Modi, India's 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 at Vadnagar in Gujarat.

''I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life. PM Modi has shown that it is possible to complete impossible tasks with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Modi took oath as prime minister of the country for the first time in May 26, 2014. His second consecutive term as prime minister began on May 30, 2019.

He is the first-ever prime minister to be born after Independence.

Modi has the distinction of being the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

