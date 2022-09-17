Amit Shah to attend 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebration on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of 75 years of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' and also attend a service programme here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday.

Shah arrived in Hyderabad Friday night.

The Centre has planned year-long celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation'.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier this month written to the chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them to the inaugural programme at the Parade Grounds here.

He has also requested the three chief ministers – K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka and Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra – to observe the inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events in their states.

The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's rule was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

Shah will then have a meeting with key BJP leaders in Telangana, a BJP release said on Thursday.

Later, he will distribute free 'Divyang' aids, appliances and others to 'Divyangjan' (persons with disabilities) at an event in the city to mark the birthday of Modi.

