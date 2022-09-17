Telangana CM extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday conveyed birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On behalf of the government and people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May the God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," KCR said in a letter addressed to Modi. Modi turned 72 on Saturday.

