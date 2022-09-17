TN Guv, AIADMK greet PM on his 72nd birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and AIADMK's interim general secretary K Palaniswami greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Posting a photo of the Prime Minister on his Twitter site, the Governor said he extended, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a long and healthy life in service of the nation.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the "dynamic & visionary Hon Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl on his birthday," Palaniswami said in his tweet. "May your vision & mission for our nation to lead the world shape into reality. I pray the almighty for a long, healthy life of duty & service. @PMOIndia," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)