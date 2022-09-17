Rahul wishes PM Modi a 'happy birthday'
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 10:03 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.
Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.
''Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,'' Gandhi tweeted.
