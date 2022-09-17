Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Khattar greet PM on b'day

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 10:42 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Khattar greet PM on b'day
Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

"Greetings to Prime Minister of the country @narendramodi ji on his birthday," Mann said in his tweet.

Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

"Birthday greetings to respected @narendramodi ji, who undertook a historic journey from a worker to the post of Prime Minister on the strength of selfless service," Khattar said in a tweet.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also greeted the PM.

"Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May god bless you with a long & healthy life in the service of our nation," he said in a tweet.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted: "Warm Birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister narendramodi ji. God bless you with good health and long life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022