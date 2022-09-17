Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Khattar greet PM on b'day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.
"Greetings to Prime Minister of the country @narendramodi ji on his birthday," Mann said in his tweet.
Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.
"Birthday greetings to respected @narendramodi ji, who undertook a historic journey from a worker to the post of Prime Minister on the strength of selfless service," Khattar said in a tweet.
Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also greeted the PM.
"Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May god bless you with a long & healthy life in the service of our nation," he said in a tweet.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted: "Warm Birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister narendramodi ji. God bless you with good health and long life."
