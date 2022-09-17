Left Menu

Pondy CM greets PM on his birthday

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-09-2022
Pondy CM greets PM on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

In his greetings message sent to the PM, the CM said he was ''extremely happy to extend warm greetings to a truly visionary leader whom the nation is proud to have at the critical juncture.'' ''Your guidance and consistent efforts are exactly what the present generation needs today. My sincere thanks for your endeavours in shaping India as a world leader.'' He said that on his behalf and also on that of the people of Puducherry, he wished the Prime Minister many more years of happy and healthy life for benefitting the nation.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

