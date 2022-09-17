Left Menu

Cheetah release 'tamasha' orchestrated by PM to avoid national issues: Congress

The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modis releasing of Cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh national park a tamasha, orchestrated by him as another diversion from pressing national issues and the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress general secretary and in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the prime minister hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance and the Cheetah project was the latest example of that.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 12:36 IST
Cheetah release 'tamasha' orchestrated by PM to avoid national issues: Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's releasing of Cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh national park a ''tamasha,'' orchestrated by him as another diversion from pressing national issues and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Congress general secretary and in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the prime minister ''hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance'' and the Cheetah project was the latest example of that. ''PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. Cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example,'' Ramesh, who was the Environment and Forest minister during 2009-11, said in a tweet. ''The tamasha orchestrated by PM today is unwarranted and is yet another diversion from pressing national issues and Bharat Jodo Yatra,'' he said. When tigers were first translocated to Panna and Sariska during 2009-11, there were many prophets of doom, Ramesh said, adding that they were proved wrong. ''Similar predictions are being made on the Cheetah project. The professionals involved are first-rate and I wish the project the very best!'' he said. Modi on Saturday released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.

He also clicked some pictures of the cheetahs on a professional camera after releasing them.

Eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane on Saturday morning as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme. The animals were later flown to the KNP, located in Sheopur district, in two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

The prime minister, who is celebrating his birthday, released two of these cheetahs into an enclosure at the KNP.

The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived in 2009.

A plan to introduce the big cat in the KNP by November last year had suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022