Gujarat CM launches Mega Blood Donation Drive on PM Modi's birthday

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday launched the world's largest blood donation drive on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Mega Blood Donation Drive' has been organized by Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuva Parishad Ahmedabad.

On the occasion, CM Patel congratulated all the leaders and youth of the society for organizing a blood donation drive on PM's birthday and said, "Such a big event for blood donation has been organised for the first time. PM Modi has always given priority to the works of service." He further added that PM Modi has always made efforts to bring the government schemes to reach the common people of the country.

CM Patel further stated that through this type of public welfare planning, awareness is spread in society. He also appealed for a maximum number of youth and society members to join the campaign. At the launch event, Mukesh Guglia, Adviser of Mega Blood Donation Drive said, "Our target is to get more than 1,50,000 units of blood donation by organizing around 2,000 Blood Donation Camps by the Indian nationals who have been travelling at home and abroad. The organization has also collected more than one lakh units of blood in the past in 2012 and 2014 and have thus registered its name in the Guinness Book of World Records."

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in a blood donation camp organised at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital as a part of the nationwide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav on PM's birthday and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took part in the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. PM Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today.

At the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. The party will embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also. BJP general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'. "The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Singh added.The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees. (ANI)

