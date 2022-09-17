Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's business partner under Arms Act

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the business partner of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan under the Arms Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 14:06 IST
Delhi Police arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's business partner under Arms Act
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the business partner of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan under the Arms Act. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the premises of AAP MLA and his business partner Hamid Ali on Friday.

The ACB has recovered one Breta pistol and several cartridges from Ali's premises. The police also recovered cash of Rs 12 lakh from his house. Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the conducted searches.

A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learnt that he could not show any license of the recovered arms (Breta Pistol). However, the party came out in defence and said that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case.

The AAP MLA was arrested after the ACB raided four locations related to Khan and his business partner, from where cash and weapons were recovered. The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons. According to an official statement, Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and Government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

The statement further said that four locations were searched based on the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022