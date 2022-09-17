Left Menu

TRS leader parks car in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade, HM's security intervenes

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, after which he had to move his vehicle away following the instructions from the Home Minister's security.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-09-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 14:07 IST
TRS leader parks car in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade, HM's security intervenes
TRS leader Gosula Srinivas (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, after which he had to move his vehicle away following the instructions from the Home Minister's security. Srinivas, alleging that his SUV was vandalised, said that the incident happened as he was under tension.

"The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalized the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension," Srinivas told ANI. Amit Shah is in Hyderabad to kick off the celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day and participate in a 'Sewa Karyakram' organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

During his day-long visit to Hyderabad, the Home Minister will also distribute toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels during the celebrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022