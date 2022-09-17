The Dalai lama wishes PM Modi on birthday

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday and prayed for his good health. In a letter to Modi, the Dalai Lama offered his warmest good wishes and prayers for the prime minister's continued good health. The spiritual leader also extolled India's efforts in meeting the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. "It's wonderful that India has successfully met the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Although we have not seen the complete end to it, India today is better placed to address similar challenges in the future. "As the longest-staying guest in India, I have observed its development first hand. Now the country is also a rising economic power and a leader in science and technology,'' he stated in the letter. The Dalai Lama also hailed the country's ''strong democratic foundation'' and called it an example of peace and stability. ''I am delighted to say India is poised to assume its rightful place in the world,'' he said. PTI CORR SRY

