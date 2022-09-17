Panneerselvam stops short of justifying DVAC raids on ex-Ministers

Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday stopped short of justifying the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raids on former AIADMK Ministers and said the latter should prove their innocence.

Raids by vigilance sleuths is part of the administrative process and the onus to prove innocence was on those facing the charges, he said reacting to the DMK government action against certain former AIADMK ministers.

''The government is doing its duty. The person who is accused should prove his impeccability,'' Panneerselvan told reporters here after paying floral tributes to a statue of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar' on his birth anniversary.

A number of ex-AIADMK ministers are under the Vigilance scanner ever since the DMK came to power last year. Searches were held at the premises linked to two such AIADMK leaders earlier this week also.

On a charge by former Minister D Jayakumar of the rival K Palaniswami group, that the DMK government is going soft on Panneerselvam, the latter replied that his record was clean.

''Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa made me Chief Minister twice - in 2001-02 and again 13 years later...I was loyal to her and served as a cadre,'' Panneerselvam said and slammed Jayakumar for claiming he was no longer with the AIADMK.

He never aspired to be at the helm and was loyal only to the late Jayalalithaa. ''I am duty bound to protect the basic structure of this organisation founded by revolutionary leader MGR (M G Ramachandran),'' Panneerselvam added.

Everybody knew he was and continues to be in the AIADMK, he said notwithstanding the Palaniswami faction earlier 'expelling' him at a party General Council meet. He had served Jayalalithaa and she had acknowledged his work, Panneerselvam claimed.

''I have worked with late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for 21 years. She herself has said on several occasions that I am in her heart, mind and soul. For me, her words are like scriptures,'' he said.

AIADMK was a movement established for the poor and the cadres who are empowered to choose their leadership. ''And this is what we are fighting for now,'' he said.

