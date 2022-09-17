Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London: Official

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be travelling to the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, the foreign ministry said here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sharif has been invited by the British government for the solemn occasion, it said.

"At the invitation of the British government, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan at the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19," the ministry said in a statement.

It is believed that he would meet the top British officials as well as use the opportunity to meet his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in London since 2019, seeking medical treatment.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

