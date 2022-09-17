Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president

The election, if required, will be held on October 17, the party has said.State units had passed a similar resolution when Rahul Gandhi was elevated as Congress president in 2017.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 18:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution for making Rahul Gandhi the party's national president, a state cabinet minister said here.

The development comes ahead of the start of filing of nominations for the election of the Congress president.

Rajasthan Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya said the resolution was proposed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot He said, ''The resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party's national president was passed... . Everyone supported it by raising their hands.'' Khachariyawas said that the ''right to appoint state Congress president and AICC members was left to the party high command''. A resolution was also passed in this regard.

The party's state in-charge Ajay Maken, organisation election officer (PRO) Rajendra Kumpawat, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and party members from different districts of the state attended the meeting held at the party's state headquarters on Saturday.

Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The election, if required, will be held on October 17, the party has said.

State units had passed a similar resolution when Rahul Gandhi was elevated as Congress president in 2017. He resigned after the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

