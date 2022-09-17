Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 18:42 IST
J-K BJP organises blood donation camps to mark PM's birthday
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday organised blood donation camps across the the Union Territory to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other prominent leaders donated blood at the camps organised under the supervision of party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), a party spokesman said.

He said over 1200 units of blood were donated in over two dozen camps for the use of respective blood banks.

''The blood donation camps are part of a series of programmes organised to mark the birthday of Modi. BJP will embark on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with initiatives like blood donation, helping the poor and disabled, and cleanliness measures. It will also observe a ‘unity in diversity’ programme in the service of the society,'' Raina said.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of J-K Congress led by its president Uday Bhanu Chib staged a protest here to observe Modi’s birthday as ''national unemployment day''.

The activists were seen making 'pakoras' and polishing shoes to denounce the alleged failure of the BJP-led government to control inflation and growing unemployment.

''The unemployment in the country is the highest during the past 50 years under this regime and the situation in J-K is much worse with no avenues for the educated youth,'' Chib told reporters.

He said the educated youth have no option but to set up 'pakora' stalls for a living due to the alleged failure of the government to create jobs.

