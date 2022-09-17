Biden expected to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth on Sunday - White House
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay his respects to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, the White House said on Saturday.
Leaders from all over the world are flying to London ahead of the state funeral in London on Monday.
