FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following are some of the expected attendees:

ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden - King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

- King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck - Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah

- Jordan's King Abdullah - Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

- King of Lesotho, Letsie III - Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri - Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang

- Prince of Monaco, Albert II - Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan

- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said - Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

- King of Tonga, Tupou VI NATIONAL LEADERS

AMERICAS - Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada - Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago - Sandra Mason, President of Barbados

- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica - Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

- Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST

- Emmanuel Macron, President of France - Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland - Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece

- George Vella, President of Malta - Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council - Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

AFRICA - Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

- Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana - Ali Bongo, President of Gabon

ASIA - Droupadi Murmu, President of India

- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China - Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

COUNTRIES NOT INVITED - Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan

