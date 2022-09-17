British PM Truss won't meet Biden in Downing Street on Sunday
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a full bilateral meeting with Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday rather than meeting the U.S. president at Downing Street on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.
Leaders from all over the world including Biden are flying to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- London
- United Nations General Assembly
- Liz Truss
- Queen Elizabeth's
- U.S.
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
London stocks climb higher on gains in banking, energy sectors
Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' heading to BFI London Film Festival
Item at London Heathrow airport Terminal 2 deemed not suspicious after evacuation
UK PM race in final countdown for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss
London Heathrow airport: Terminal 2 evacuated over suspicious item