British PM Truss won't meet Biden in Downing Street on Sunday

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:39 IST
Leaders from all over the world including Biden are flying to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday. Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a full bilateral meeting with Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday rather than meeting the U.S. president at Downing Street on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.

Leaders from all over the world including Biden are flying to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday.

