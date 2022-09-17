Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai cooperation organisation -media
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:08 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for Turkey, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States.
"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step," Erdogan said, adding "of course, that's the target" when asked if he meant membership of the SCO.
