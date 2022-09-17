AAP's Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ACB custody

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:30 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested yesterday in connection with an alleged corruption case, was sent to a 4-day Anti-Corruption Bureau's custody for questioning on Saturday. After the arrest, Khan was produced before a special CBI court today at Rouse Avenue in the national capital.

Khan was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted. Searches were conducted on four locations related to the AAP MLA and his business partner. A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learnt that he could not show any licence of the recovered arms (Breta Pistol).

The searches were also conducted at the location of his partner Hamid Ali Khan at Gafoor Nagar. Cash worth Rs 12 lakhs were also recovered, according to the ACB. Earlier on Friday, the ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons. "In Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids at various places related to Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan & his business partners. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash, 2 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from two of his associates, earlier today," said the ACB officials.

However, the AAP came out in defence of Amanatullah Khan and said that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case. Hitting back, AAP called the arrest a "new conspiracy" to implicate the MLA and "defame the Aam Aadmi Party".

"Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in a baseless and outright fake case. Nothing was found from his residence or office during the raid. This is a new conspiracy to implicate the MLA in a false case and defame the Aam Aadmi Party," said the party. Earlier today, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the business partner of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan under the Arms Act.

The ACB has recovered one Breta pistol and several cartridges from Ali's premises. The police also recovered cash of Rs 12 lakh from his house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

