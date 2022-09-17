Left Menu

Cong celebrates PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day', fry 'pakoras'

Whenever it comes to employment, the present government advises the youth to fry pakoras, today such a situation has been created in the country that educated youth are sitting unemployed and they are really being forced to fry pakoras, said Dawar. Responding to a question on employment generation, the prime minister in a 2018 interview had said that selling pakora is also employment.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:52 IST
Cong celebrates PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day', fry 'pakoras'
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders and workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday on Saturday as the 'National Unemployment Day' and expressed their anger by frying 'pakoras' (fritters) here.

Local Congress leader Pankaj Dawar along with dozens of youths staged their protest near the Ghanteswar temple here against unemployment, corruption and rising inflation in the country. The protesters said on occasion of PM Modi's birthday, they are trying to bring his attention to the rapidly rising level of unemployment in the country, but they are not paying attention.

''Today unemployment, inflation, and corruption are at its peak in the country. Whenever it comes to employment, the present government advises the youth to fry pakoras, today such a situation has been created in the country that educated youth are sitting unemployed and they are really being forced to fry pakoras,'' said Dawar. Responding to a question on employment generation, the prime minister in a 2018 interview had said that selling 'pakora' is also employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022