Cong celebrates PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day', fry 'pakoras'
Whenever it comes to employment, the present government advises the youth to fry pakoras, today such a situation has been created in the country that educated youth are sitting unemployed and they are really being forced to fry pakoras, said Dawar. Responding to a question on employment generation, the prime minister in a 2018 interview had said that selling pakora is also employment.
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders and workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday on Saturday as the 'National Unemployment Day' and expressed their anger by frying 'pakoras' (fritters) here.
Local Congress leader Pankaj Dawar along with dozens of youths staged their protest near the Ghanteswar temple here against unemployment, corruption and rising inflation in the country. The protesters said on occasion of PM Modi's birthday, they are trying to bring his attention to the rapidly rising level of unemployment in the country, but they are not paying attention.
''Today unemployment, inflation, and corruption are at its peak in the country. Whenever it comes to employment, the present government advises the youth to fry pakoras, today such a situation has been created in the country that educated youth are sitting unemployed and they are really being forced to fry pakoras,'' said Dawar. Responding to a question on employment generation, the prime minister in a 2018 interview had said that selling 'pakora' is also employment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new ensign of the Indian Navy.
Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spreading hate, fear in India; our country's enemies will benefit from this: Rahul Gandhi.
Sheikh Hasina meets Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House