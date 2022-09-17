Cong celebrates PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day', fry 'pakoras'

Congress leaders and workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday on Saturday as the 'National Unemployment Day' and expressed their anger by frying 'pakoras' (fritters) here.

Local Congress leader Pankaj Dawar along with dozens of youths staged their protest near the Ghanteswar temple here against unemployment, corruption and rising inflation in the country. The protesters said on occasion of PM Modi's birthday, they are trying to bring his attention to the rapidly rising level of unemployment in the country, but they are not paying attention.

''Today unemployment, inflation, and corruption are at its peak in the country. Whenever it comes to employment, the present government advises the youth to fry pakoras, today such a situation has been created in the country that educated youth are sitting unemployed and they are really being forced to fry pakoras,'' said Dawar. Responding to a question on employment generation, the prime minister in a 2018 interview had said that selling 'pakora' is also employment.

