TN Guv, CM, AIADMK greet PM on his 72nd birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's interim general secretary K Palaniswami were among several leaders who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Posting a photo of the Prime Minister on his Twitter page, the Governor said he extended, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a long and healthy life in service of the nation.

In his message, Chief Minister Stalin wished the Prime Minister a long and healthy life.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to the ''dynamic & visionary Hon Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl on his birthday,'' Palaniswami said in his tweet: ''May your vision & mission for our nation to lead the world shape into reality. I pray the almighty for a long, healthy life of duty & service. @PMOIndia.'' PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, too, wished Narendra Modi a long, happy and healthy life in the service of the country.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan flagged off an international coastal clean-up day awareness marathon and attended the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar (beach clean-up) programme at Besant Nagar here.

He inaugurated a special medical camp in Avadi here and also a blood donation camp in neighbouring Kancheepuram as part of the 72nd birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister.

In his message, BJP state chief K Annamalai said the Prime Minister has made democracy accessible to all, especially the common people of our country.

''His relentless work ethic, righteous anger against social ills & passion for Bharat is powering our country to be the world’s ‘Vishwa Guru’!'' Annamalai tweeted.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, who launched a slew of programmes in her home constituency in Coimbatore South, said the Mahila Morcha members would identify Anganwadis across the country and strive to improve the facilities.

''This programme, launched in connection with the Prime Minister's birthday, would go on till October 2. I have adopted an Anganwadi in my constituency,'' the lawmaker told reporters.

