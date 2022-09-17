Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION BOM30 MP-2ND LDALL CHEETAHS Cheetahs from Namibia arrive in India, released by PM Modi in their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park Sheopur (MP): Seven decades after they became extinct in India, eight Cheetahs arrived in the country from Namibia by a special flight on Saturday morning and were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP). DEL51 PM-2NDLD-LOGISTICS-POLICY PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy, aims to cut transport cost New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the National Logistics Policy that seeks to address challenges facing the transport sector and bring down the logistics cost of businesses from 13-14 per cent to a single digit. CAL18 BH-JD(U)-SP Nitish-Akhilesh tie up can beat BJP in UP: JD(U) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a tie-up with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, can trounce the formidable BJP in adjoining Uttar Pradesh, the JD(U) asserted on Saturday. BOM31 MH-COURT-ELGAR-TELEPHONE Elgar case: Anand Teltumbde and other accused allowed to talk on phone with kin after produced in Mumbai court Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here permitted activist Anand Teltumbde and five others, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to have a telephonic conversation with family members for three minutes when they were produced before it.

DEL30 DL-AAP-LD KHAN BJP continuing with 'Operation Lotus' to break Kejriwal-led party: AAP on Amanatullah Khan's arrest New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday alleged that the arrest of its MLA Amanatullah Khan was part of BJP's efforts to poach Arvind Kejriwal-led party's legislators and topple its government in Delhi under ''Operation Lotus''. MDS26 TL-LD DAY Shah, KCR cross swords over Hyderabad annexure celebrations Hyderabad: The BJP and TRS took digs at each other on Saturday over the celebrations marking the annexing of the erstwhile Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state to the Union of India, with the former slamming votebank politics behind the lack of official commemoration so far while the ruling party warned against communal forces trying to divide the society. DEL40 DL-JMI-ZARGAR JMI bans entry of 3 ex-students, including Safoora Zargar's, for ''agitating'' on campus New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has banned the entry of its three former students, including the 2020 riots accused Safoora Zargar, on its campus for ''agitating'' in the university over an ''irrelevant and objectionable'' issue.

DEL35 MEA-JAISHANKAR-US-VISIT External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to pay 11-day visit to US from Sunday New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an 11-day visit to the US beginning Sunday to attend the UN General Assembly, participate in several plurilateral and trilateral meetings and hold talks with senior Biden administration officials. DEL28 PREZ-QUEEN-FUNERAL President Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu left for London on Saturday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. DEL47 PM-4THLD BIRTHDAY PM Modi turns 72, leads a busy day as wishes pour in New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday and marked his birthday by addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy, as greetings poured in from leaders and other prominent personalities. DEL29 CONG-PM-LD BDAY Country's youth marking PM's b'day as 'National Unemployment Day', he must provide jobs: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday claimed that in view of the ''worrying'' job situation in the country, the youth are marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as ''National Unemployment Day'', and demanded that he provide employment to them as promised. BUSINESS DEL44 BIZ-LD PM-SKILLS Govt has accorded top priority to skill dev, creation of new institutions: Modi New Delhi: The government has accorded top priority to the skill development of youth and the creation of new institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-AAP-KHAN Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan to 4-day custody New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to four-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

LGD4 CJI-TECHNOLOGY-CHANDRACHUD Imperative to recognise existence of digital divide and take steps to bridge this gap: Justice D Y Chandrachud New Delhi: It is imperative to recognise the existence of the digital divide in the country and take steps to bridge this gap, Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday.

FOREIGN FGN27 PAK-SHARIF-BIDEN Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet US Prez Joe Biden during his UNGA visit: report Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet US President Joe Biden during his visit to New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly next week, a media report said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain PTI RDT RDT

