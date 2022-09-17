TN CM, leaders pay floral tributes to Periyar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders paid floral tributes to rationalist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy on his 144th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and party functionaries, the Chief Minister garlanded Periyar's statue on Anna Salai here and paid floral tributes to his portrait kept at the statue on his 144th birth anniversary, which marks the Social Justice Day.

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran were also among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Periyar.

