Left Menu

TN CM, leaders pay floral tributes to Periyar

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:15 IST
TN CM, leaders pay floral tributes to Periyar
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders paid floral tributes to rationalist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy on his 144th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and party functionaries, the Chief Minister garlanded Periyar's statue on Anna Salai here and paid floral tributes to his portrait kept at the statue on his 144th birth anniversary, which marks the Social Justice Day.

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran were also among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Periyar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022