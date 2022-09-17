Reach out to every village, tell people TRS-Congress are hand in glove: Amit Shah to Telangana BJP core team

By Payal Mehta Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Telangana, chaired a meeting of the BJP core group of the state on Saturday wherein the party leaders presented before him the progress report of various programmes.

Shah expressed satisfaction over the way in which things are progressing in the state unit, but he gave them a detailed Mantra to take this momentum forward. Sources privy to the development told ANI that the Home Minister has told the party leaders to "keep the fight alive" against the ruling TRS regime.

Among the several programmes that the state unit is currently carrying out, one of the key programs is bike rallies. Shah is said to have told the state unit to take out these bike rallies across all the villages in the state. The state of Telangana has over 10,000 villages at present and the Union Home Minister has advised the state leadership to reach out to each of these villages and talk about the misrule of the KCR-led state government.

"Shah advised the state unit that the message that needs to reach the ground is that both TRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Both have only worked for their own political objectives and ignored Telangana and its people all along and eventually will form an alliance before the polls" sources quoted Shah as saying. "Shah said that while TRS continues to be a party that is drowned in corruption due to the family rule the other party, Congress, is gradually losing its significance and is responsible for the unreasonable bifurcations of united Andhra into Andhra and Telangana," the sources added.

The Home Minister was also apprised about the formation of committees on 25,000 booths out of the 32,000 booths in the state. "Strengthening of the booth and its committees has yielded big results for the BJP. Shah also advised them to work on strengthening of the organisation, especially the booth," said the sources.

The discussions were also held on the upcoming by-election. According to the sources, Shah told the state leaders in the run-up to the Munugode by-poll that he is confident that the BJP will win this bypoll too.

The first and the most immediate task for the BJP in Telangana will be preparation for the high-profile bye-election to the Munugode constituency. Last month Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned and joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. While Reddy is likely to get the BJP ticket for the bypoll, it is interestingly a high-profile poll for which the TRS and Congress both have adopted a wait-and-watch policy.

While the election commission is yet to declare the election, it is set to be the semi-final before the final which is the assembly polls next year in the state. Ruling party TRS and BJP are engaged in a bitter war as the buildup to the 2023 state assembly polls in Telangana continues.

Top BJP leaders including state chief ministers like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Yogi Adityanath continue to tour the state to keep the momentum going. Meanwhile, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been trying to keep the fight alive while he continues to meet political leaders across the party, in a bid to set up an anti-BJP front. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)