Left Menu

Vedanta-Foxconn: Aaditya hits back at Fadnavis, says Maha also 'no Pakistan'

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday hit back at Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his Gujarat is no Pakistan comment amid a row over the shifting of the Vendanta-Foxconn project to the neighbouring state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:31 IST
Vedanta-Foxconn: Aaditya hits back at Fadnavis, says Maha also 'no Pakistan'
''Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?'' questioned Aaditya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday hit back at Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his ''Gujarat is no Pakistan'' comment amid a row over the shifting of the Vendanta-Foxconn project to the neighbouring state. Aaditya, a former minister, asked whether Maharashtra is Pakistan to take away the project to Gujarat.

''Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?'' questioned Aaditya.

He was speaking at an event to pay respect to social reformer and his great-grandfather Keshav Thackeray, also known as Prabhodankar Thackeray. Fadnavis on Friday said the neighbouring state was ''no Pakistan'', and also accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of graft.

''Gujarat is no Pakistan. It is our brother. This is a healthy competition. We want to get ahead of Karnataka, and everyone. The Opposition's policy was to stop everything, and with such policy, Maharashtra could not beat Gujarat,'' the senior BJP leader had said.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been facing flak after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat to set up its multi-billion semiconductor plant. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday demanded an investigation by a retired judge into the entire episode.

He had also taken a dig at the previous MVA government, saying it had offered tax concessions on foreign liquor instead of for the project, and if it had done so, the project would have remained in Maharashtra.

Without naming Shelar, Aaditya also asked whether raising the issues of Maharashtra was a crime. ''Whoever speaks is being probed or allegations are levelled against him. Is strengthening the voice of Maharashtra a crime? Whom are you going to probe? The Centre or (Anil) Agarwal (the chairman of Vedanta),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022