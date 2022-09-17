Left Menu

Humbled by affection on birthday: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was humbled by the affection he received on his birthday and asserted that when people work collectively, India will fulfil its goal of sustainable and inclusive development.I spent the day attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:38 IST
Humbled by affection on birthday: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was humbled by the affection he received on his birthday and asserted that when people work collectively, India will fulfil its goal of sustainable and inclusive development.

''I spent the day attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment. I truly believe that when we collectively work on these spheres, we will fulfil our goal of sustainable and inclusive development. May we keep working harder and harder in the times to come,'' he said in tweets.

Thanking all those who wished him on his 72nd birthday, the prime minister said their wishes give him strength to work even harder. ''I laud all those people who have devoted this day to various community service initiatives. Their resolve is commendable,'' he said.

Modi separately thanked foreign leaders who wished him on Twitter besides President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar among others.

Modi turned 72 on Saturday and marked his birthday by addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy, as greetings poured in from leaders and other prominent personalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022