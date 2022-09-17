Left Menu

It takes time to find out positivity amid atmosphere of negativity: Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:43 IST
It takes time to find out positivity amid atmosphere of negativity: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the audience for a delayed response to his remarks about India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, saying it takes time to register positivity amid the atmosphere of negativity.

The prime minister was speaking at the launch of the National Logistics Policy.

When there was no reaction from the audience, which include industry and government officials, on his remarks, Modi asked in a lighter vein, ''Are you not happy?'' Immediately, people started clapping. ''Der aaye durust aaye (better late than never),'' he quipped, adding because there is so much negativity all around that sometimes it takes a little time to find positivity.

The country is transforming, Modi said, pointing out that ''ek samay tha jab kabootar chhodte the, aaj Cheetah chhodte hain''.

The Prime Minister on Saturday released cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

''We want that our goods should be transported at the speed of Cheetahs,'' he said.

India has overtaken the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany, according to IMF projections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
2
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022