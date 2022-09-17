Left Menu

Under Modi, BJP has emerged as an organisation serving humanity: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:51 IST
Under Modi, BJP has emerged as an organisation serving humanity: Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has emerged as an organisation working for humanity, party president J P Nadda said on Saturday as he inaugurated various welfare programmes to mark the prime minister's birthday.

The BJP president inaugurated an exhibition, a blood donation drive and other programmes at the party headquarters here.

BJP workers are celebrating Modi's birthday by organising a 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight), Nadda said.

As part of the fortnight, the party is distributing equipment among differently-abled people, promoting khadi products and organising free health check-up camps.

Prime Minister Modi's life is dedicated to human service and therefore, the BJP organises 'Seva Pakhwada' to mark his birthday. Under his leadership, the BJP has emerged as an organisation serving humanity and not merely a political party, Nadda told reporters.

The BJP will also organise cleanliness drives, exhibitions showing everything about the PM's life from his childhood adventures to his political career, and free health check-up camps across the country, he said.

The BJP has been celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service) for years.

This year, BJP workers will also organise 'Unity in Diversity' festivals across districts to send out the message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) to people.

As part of these festivals, BJP functionaries will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022