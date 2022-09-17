Guj: New projects, blood donation camps mark PM Modi's birthday in his home state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday was celebrated in his home state with the Gujarat government launching various development projects and handing grants to women members of Self Help Groups and the BJP organising blood donation and free health check-up camps. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his cabinet colleagues, BJP MPs, MLAs and other office-bearers attended various programmes across Gujarat, an official release said.

On the occasion, nearly 2.5 lakh women associated with more than 23,000 SHGs were handed grants of Rs 306 crore through various programmes held across the state. The chief minister launched developmental projects worth Rs 50 crore for Ahmedabad city and also kick-started a drive to plant 1.75 lakh trees in the city.

He also inaugurated a painting exhibition dedicated to the prime minister and his life so far, said a release by the Bharatiya Janata Party, adding that Dubai-based artist Akbar Saheb has created 55 paintings on PM Modi over 3.5 years.

The saffron party has decided to mark PM Modi's birthday as ''Sewa Pakhwara'' or service camp for the next 15 days. On Saturday, the BJP organised blood donation camps across Gujarat.

The Prime Minister turned 72 on Saturday. In the next fortnight, the BJP will conduct various pro-people work, such as checking the haemoglobin levels of nearly 75,000 girls and meeting farmers from nearly 14,000 villages, the release said.

In Surat, Union minister and local MP Darshana Jardosh celebrated the prime minister's birthday by cutting a cake with differently-abled children. Bardoli MP Prabhu Vasava took part in a havan (fire) ritual and arranged a free medical camp at Sathvav village in Mandvi taluka of Surat.

