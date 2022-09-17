Left Menu

Biden off to UK to honour queen; skips PM visit

But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the US-UK relationship special but not exclusive, could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership.Of high concern for Biden officials is Truss backing of legislation that would shred parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:19 IST
Biden off to UK to honour queen; skips PM visit
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden headed to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in US-UK relations, as both a new royal and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the US-UK relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership.

Of high concern for Biden officials is Truss' backing of legislation that would shred parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Analysts say the move could cause deep strains between the U.K. and the European Union, and undermine peace in Northern Ireland. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the move “would not create a conducive environment” for crafting a long-awaited U.S.-UK trade deal coveted by Truss and her Conservative Party.

“She's signaled that she's willing to go to the mattresses on this and that's going to cause a rift not just between the UK and EU, but the UK and the US,” said Max Bergmann, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Biden and Truss had been set to meet Sunday, but the prime minister's office said Saturday they would skip the weekend hello, opting instead for a meeting at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022