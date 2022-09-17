Biden off to UK to honour queen; skips PM visit

US President Joe Biden headed to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in US-UK relations, as both a new royal and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the US-UK relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership.

Of high concern for Biden officials is Truss' backing of legislation that would shred parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Analysts say the move could cause deep strains between the U.K. and the European Union, and undermine peace in Northern Ireland. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the move “would not create a conducive environment” for crafting a long-awaited U.S.-UK trade deal coveted by Truss and her Conservative Party.

“She's signaled that she's willing to go to the mattresses on this and that's going to cause a rift not just between the UK and EU, but the UK and the US,” said Max Bergmann, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Biden and Truss had been set to meet Sunday, but the prime minister's office said Saturday they would skip the weekend hello, opting instead for a meeting at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

