Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh on 2-day Odisha visit

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:20 IST
Senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jairam Ramesh reached here on a two-day visit to Odisha on Saturday.

They are scheduled to hold discussion with state party leaders on the preparations for the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Odisha chapter.

Apart from meeting Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee office bearers, they will hold a press conference here on Sunday.

