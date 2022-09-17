Badminton coach P Gopichand meets Amit Shah during latter's Hyderabad visit

Badminton chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter's visit to the city to attend the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebration.

The meeting is being seen as BJP's outreach effort towards personalities from Telugu-speaking states.

''It was a pleasure meeting Pullela Gopichand, India's Badminton great and the Chief Coach of the National Badminton team, today in Hyderabad,'' Shah tweeted.

During Shah's visit to Telangana in August, popular Telugu actor Junior NTR, a grandson of legendary actor-cum-politician N T Rama Rao, had met him.

This has triggered massive speculation as the 'RRR' fame actor had once actively campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which was founded by his grandfather.

After attending the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations on Saturday, Shah had a meeting with key leaders of BJP in Telangana.

The upcoming bypoll to Munugode assembly constituency and the ongoing 'padayatra' of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others were discussed in the meeting, party sources said.

The byelection schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission. It has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy, who quit the party and his post, and joined the BJP.

During the day, the Union Home Minister visited the Martyrs memorial at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad to pay tributes to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Shah attended a programme where he distributed certain equipment and other devices to 'Divyangjan' (persons with disabilities) on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

He visited the residence of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender whose father passed away recently.

