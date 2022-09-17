Left Menu

BJP seeks LG's intervention to ensure food supply for homeless at night shelters in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:58 IST
The Delhi BJP on Saturday sought Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's intervention to ensure food supply at night shelters run for homeless people in the city by the AAP government.

Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that food supply for around 6,000 inhabitants of 195 night shelters in Delhi has been stopped and urged the Lt Governor to intervene and get it restored immediately.

The Kejriwal government, in a statement, said it will continue distributing free cooked meals to the homeless at all of its shelter homes across the city.

''This is the first work of any responsible government to pay attention towards the poor,'' it said.

The BJP spokesperson said most of the 6,000 inhabitants of night shelters are old and destitute people who can not work. The total food budget for them is around Rs 60 lakh, he claimed.

In a tweet, Kapoor said ''It's sad that on one hand Kejriwal government boosts of a Rs 70,000 crores mega budget but is shying away from a social responsibility to feed old and destitute people at a paltry cost of Rs 60 lakh per year.'' The Kejriwal government can take help from numerous social organisations if it is finding it difficult to feed the homeless people, he said.

